Source: Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast

Recently on Sam Roberts' Wrestling Podcast, current WWE United States Champion AJ Styles talked about the rumored Royal Rumble match against Shawn Michaels, learning from John Cena and whether Cena "buries" talent, and when Vince McMahon got behind Styles.

On the subject of the Shawn Michaels Royal Rumble match rumors, Styles admitted that he asked WWE to at least ask him if he is okay. Styles suggested that HBK cannot be bought. In 'The Phenomenal One''s view, Michaels made the right decision for himself.

"I'm just glad someone asked him because I actually pitched it, 'can we… has anyone asked Shawn? No? Can we? Can someone just ask him? All he can say is 'no'.' And truthfully, I respect him so much as a man because when he said he retired he actually did it. He didn't come back. And even I said, 'well, money talks, doesn't it?' Not to Shawn Michaels. He's a man of his word and at the end of the day all you have is your word."

Styles added, "it really doesn't do anything for anybody, so he was absolutely 100% correct and made the right decision."

According to Styles, he learned 90% of things about WWE from Cena.

"I learned a lot from him. It's just the little things that he does." Styles continued, "people aren't going to like this, but I'm telling you, I'd say 90% of the things I've learned that I felt helped me tremendously is John Cena. The guy… there's a reason he was able to stay on for more than 10 years and done what he has done in his career."

In Styles' opinion, Cena does not bury talents, but rather the onus is on guys coming out of a feud with Cena to keep the momentum going.

"I don't think that's true. It's up to you, if you leave after your storyline with John Cena to carry on what you've been called. Exactly, exactly. That's all it is and if you continue to do that, you'll find a way to get to whatever spot it is."

Finally, when asked at what point did McMahon buy into Styles, 'The Champ That Runs The Camp' posited it was a when beat up The Miz on MizTV.

"Well, I think it was the MizTV where I beat him up. I think that's when he goes, 'whoa, okay…' It's one of those things where you've just got to… I don't know… I think Vince kind of likes a tough guy to some degree. And I'm not saying I'm Brock Lesnar, but I fought all my life."

