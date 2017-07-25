As noted, the smart money came in for WWE Battleground shortly before the pay-per-view went on the air. While almost all of the favorites won, there was one exception as AJ Styles was heavily favored to defeat Kevin Owens. Styles was a -4950 favorite when the pay-per-view started while Owens was a +1650 underdog. Owens ended up defeating Styles to win the U.S. Championship for the third time.
As noted, Styles - who has been quiet on social media since the pay-per-view - remained in the ring for a while following the match. He was in the ring when the Jinder Mahal - Singh Bros. segment took place backstage and also knocked over a ring step:
I don't know it was shown on TV, but AJ stuck around a bit after his match. He was really selling his loss. Even kocking over the ring step pic.twitter.com/Co0VJrdlCs— Anthony (@megal0maniak) July 24, 2017
