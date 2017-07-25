As noted, the smart money came in for WWE Battleground shortly before the pay-per-view went on the air. While almost all of the favorites won, there was one exception as AJ Styles was heavily favored to defeat Kevin Owens. Styles was a -4950 favorite when the pay-per-view started while Owens was a +1650 underdog. Owens ended up defeating Styles to win the U.S. Championship for the third time.

The oddsmakers were apparently not wrong, as Dave Meltzer reported on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that Styles was scheduled to win the match when the show started. Meltzer noted that the finish that took place was not the original finish, and it's not known if it was changed during the match or right before.

As noted, Styles - who has been quiet on social media since the pay-per-view - remained in the ring for a while following the match. He was in the ring when the Jinder Mahal - Singh Bros. segment took place backstage and also knocked over a ring step:

I don't know it was shown on TV, but AJ stuck around a bit after his match. He was really selling his loss. Even kocking over the ring step pic.twitter.com/Co0VJrdlCs — Anthony (@megal0maniak) July 24, 2017

