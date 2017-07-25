As noted, Brock Lesnar has been added to a pair of upcoming SmackDown live events. Lesnar is advertised for Saturday's SmackDown live event at the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, MI. It is the final WWE event at the arena. Lesnar is also scheduled for the August 12th SmackDown live event in Tampa, FL.

Lesnar's opponent for both shows is fellow RAW Superstar Samoa Joe. He will return to TV at next Monday's RAW in Pittsburgh.

We would appreciate a report for Saturday's show in Detroit, so if you are attending it, please send us a report by clicking here.

Below is Lesnar's current schedule:

* WWE SmackDown live event: July 29th (Detroit, MI)

* WWE Monday Night RAW: July 31st (Pittsburgh, PA)

* WWE SmackDown live event: August 12th (Tampa, FL)

* WWE Monday Night RAW: August 14th (Boston, MA)

* WWE SummerSlam: August 20th (Brooklyn, NY)

* WWE Monday Night RAW: August 28th (Memphis, TN)

* WWE Monday Night RAW: September 11th (Anaheim, CA)

* WWE No Mercy: September 24th (Los Angeles, CA)

* WWE RAW live event: September 30th (Winnipeg, MB)

