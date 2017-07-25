- This Fallout video from last night's WWE RAW features Jason Jordan after his win over Curt Hawkins. Jordan says the pressure is gone but he's always thrived under pressure in the past. Jordan knows he's going to step up to the plate because this is what he was born to do.

Finn Balor turns 36 years old today.

- As noted, tonight's WWE 205 Live will feature WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville vs. Ariya Daivari in a non-title match. Daivari tweeted the following after he left Neville and Akira Tozawa laying on last night's RAW:

The Sheik of The Cruiserweights. https://t.co/5St1Jogyb4 — Ariya Daivari (@AriyaDaivariWWE) July 25, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.