Earlier today was Day 6 in the G1 Climax 27 tournament, featuring Block B. You can watch all of the upcoming shows on NJPW World for about $9 a month. Here are the full results:
* Michael Elgin defeated Satoshi Kojima
* EVIL defeated Tama Tonga
* Minoru Suzuki defeated Juice Robinson
* Kenny Omega defeated Toru Yano
* Kazuchika Okada defeated SANADA
#G127 Night06 live only on @njpwworld ??https://t.co/LZOijkGFAk @suzuki_D_minoru vs. @_juicerobinson_ pic.twitter.com/vwHUMnnVYr— njpw_global (@njpwglobal) July 25, 2017
Non-Tournament Matches
* Ryusuke Taguchi and Togi Makabe defeated Syota Umino and Kota Ibushi.
* Tomohiro Ishii and YOSHI-HASHI defeated Katsuya Kitamura and Tomoyuki Oka.
* Tetsuya Naito and Hiromu Takahashi defeated Hirai Kawato and Yuji Nagata.
* Chase Owens, Bad Luck Fale, and Yujiro Takahashi defeated El Desperado, Taichi, and Zack Sabre Jr.
* David Finlay and Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Hirooki Goto and Jado.
Current Standings
Block A
Hirooki Goto 4
Tetsuya Naito 4
Zack Sabre Jr. 4
Hiroshi Tanahashi 4
Bad Luck Fale 4
Kota Ibushi 4
YOSHI-HASHI 2
Tomohiro Ishii 2
Togi Makabe 2
Yuji Nagata 0
Block B
Kazuchika Okada 6
Kenny Omega 6
EVIL 4
Minoru Suzuki 4
Juice Robinson 2
SANADA 2
Tama Tonga 2
Toru Yano 2
Michael Elgin 2
Satoshi Kojima 0
The next show takes place on July 26 at 5:30am ET, here is the full card:
* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Hirooki Goto
* Tetsuya Naito vs. Yuji Nagata
* Kota Ibushi vs. Togi Makabe
* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Bad Luck Fale
* Tomohiro Ishii vs. YOSHI-HASHI
* Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima vs. Gedo & Kazuchika Okada
* Ryusuke Taguchi & Michael Elgin vs. Chase Owens & Kenny Omega
* Taichi & Minoru Suzuki vs. Hiromu Takahashi & EVIL
* Jado & Toru Yano vs. BUSHI & SANADA
* David Finlay & Juice Robinson vs. Yujiro Takahashi & Tama Tonga
Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.