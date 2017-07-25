Earlier today was Day 6 in the G1 Climax 27 tournament, featuring Block B. You can watch all of the upcoming shows on NJPW World for about $9 a month. Here are the full results:

Tournament Matches
* Michael Elgin defeated Satoshi Kojima
* EVIL defeated Tama Tonga
* Minoru Suzuki defeated Juice Robinson
* Kenny Omega defeated Toru Yano
* Kazuchika Okada defeated SANADA


Non-Tournament Matches
* Ryusuke Taguchi and Togi Makabe defeated Syota Umino and Kota Ibushi.
* Tomohiro Ishii and YOSHI-HASHI defeated Katsuya Kitamura and Tomoyuki Oka.
* Tetsuya Naito and Hiromu Takahashi defeated Hirai Kawato and Yuji Nagata.
* Chase Owens, Bad Luck Fale, and Yujiro Takahashi defeated El Desperado, Taichi, and Zack Sabre Jr.
* David Finlay and Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Hirooki Goto and Jado.

#NAGATA vs #TANAHASHI!! #G1 in MACHIDA
#njpw #njpwworld

A post shared by NJPW?official? (@njpw1972) on


Current Standings

Block A
Hirooki Goto 4
Tetsuya Naito 4
Zack Sabre Jr. 4
Hiroshi Tanahashi 4
Bad Luck Fale 4
Kota Ibushi 4
YOSHI-HASHI 2
Tomohiro Ishii 2
Togi Makabe 2
Yuji Nagata 0

Block B
Kazuchika Okada 6
Kenny Omega 6
EVIL 4
Minoru Suzuki 4
Juice Robinson 2
SANADA 2
Tama Tonga 2
Toru Yano 2
Michael Elgin 2
Satoshi Kojima 0

Okada On Stricter Requirements For G1 Climax Participants, Who He Thinks Is The Future Of NJPW, More
See Also
Okada On Stricter Requirements For G1 Climax Participants, Who He Thinks Is The Future Of NJPW, More

The next show takes place on July 26 at 5:30am ET, here is the full card:

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Hirooki Goto
* Tetsuya Naito vs. Yuji Nagata
* Kota Ibushi vs. Togi Makabe
* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Bad Luck Fale
* Tomohiro Ishii vs. YOSHI-HASHI
* Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima vs. Gedo & Kazuchika Okada
* Ryusuke Taguchi & Michael Elgin vs. Chase Owens & Kenny Omega
* Taichi & Minoru Suzuki vs. Hiromu Takahashi & EVIL
* Jado & Toru Yano vs. BUSHI & SANADA
* David Finlay & Juice Robinson vs. Yujiro Takahashi & Tama Tonga

#ISHII vs #IBUSHI !! #G127 in MACHIDA
#njpw #njpwworld

A post shared by NJPW?official? (@njpw1972) on


Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles