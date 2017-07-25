Earlier today was Day 6 in the G1 Climax 27 tournament, featuring Block B. You can watch all of the upcoming shows on NJPW World for about $9 a month. Here are the full results:

Non-Tournament Matches

* Ryusuke Taguchi and Togi Makabe defeated Syota Umino and Kota Ibushi.

* Tomohiro Ishii and YOSHI-HASHI defeated Katsuya Kitamura and Tomoyuki Oka.

* Tetsuya Naito and Hiromu Takahashi defeated Hirai Kawato and Yuji Nagata.

* Chase Owens, Bad Luck Fale, and Yujiro Takahashi defeated El Desperado, Taichi, and Zack Sabre Jr.

* David Finlay and Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Hirooki Goto and Jado.

#NAGATA vs #TANAHASHI!! #G1 in MACHIDA

#njpw #njpwworld A post shared by NJPW?official? (@njpw1972) on Jul 24, 2017 at 11:54pm PDT

Current Standings

Block A

Hirooki Goto 4

Tetsuya Naito 4

Zack Sabre Jr. 4

Hiroshi Tanahashi 4

Bad Luck Fale 4

Kota Ibushi 4

YOSHI-HASHI 2

Tomohiro Ishii 2

Togi Makabe 2

Yuji Nagata 0

Block B

Kazuchika Okada 6

Kenny Omega 6

EVIL 4

Minoru Suzuki 4

Juice Robinson 2

SANADA 2

Tama Tonga 2

Toru Yano 2

Michael Elgin 2

Satoshi Kojima 0

The next show takes place on July 26 at 5:30am ET, here is the full card:

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Hirooki Goto

* Tetsuya Naito vs. Yuji Nagata

* Kota Ibushi vs. Togi Makabe

* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Bad Luck Fale

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. YOSHI-HASHI

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima vs. Gedo & Kazuchika Okada

* Ryusuke Taguchi & Michael Elgin vs. Chase Owens & Kenny Omega

* Taichi & Minoru Suzuki vs. Hiromu Takahashi & EVIL

* Jado & Toru Yano vs. BUSHI & SANADA

* David Finlay & Juice Robinson vs. Yujiro Takahashi & Tama Tonga

#ISHII vs #IBUSHI !! #G127 in MACHIDA

#njpw #njpwworld A post shared by NJPW?official? (@njpw1972) on Jul 24, 2017 at 10:16pm PDT

