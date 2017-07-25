- WWE posted the video above of John Cena defending the WWE Championship against The Great Khali and Umaga in a triple threat match on RAW on June 4, 2007. Cena hit an Attitude Adjustment on Khali and pinned him to defend his title.

Baron Corbin will be appearing at the Colonial Honda Dealership at 2100 Walthall Center Drive in Colonial Heights, VA this morning from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

- As noted, Emma expressed her frustration on Twitter last week about not being used on television recently. During the Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss match on last week's RAW, Emma tweeted, "watching Alexa Vs Bayley... Then Sasha and Nia.. Love watching others get more opportunities that I never get! Cool.."

WWE granted Emma's request on last night's RAW and booked her to lose a one-sided squash against Nia Jax. After the match, Emma had the following exchange on Twitter with RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss and Paige:

well I was going to wear yours ... but oh wait ... ?? — Alexa Bliss (@AlexaBliss_WWE) July 25, 2017

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.