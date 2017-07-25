Tonight's WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live episodes will take place from The Coliseum in Richmond, VA with fallout from Battleground as the road to SummerSlam continues.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's SmackDown:

* Who will step up to challenge Jinder Mahal?

* Will AJ Styles continue his pursuit of the United States Championship?

* How will The New Day's title win change Team Blue's Tag Team division?

* Who blindsided The Fashion Police?

