- Last night's WWE RAW saw Bray Wyatt attack Finn Balor, causing Balor to lose the No DQ match against Elias Samson. In the video above, Balor says if Wyatt wants to play games... he's ready to play.

WWE has a new poll asking fans who has the advantage going into next week's Triple Threat RAW main event - Samoa Joe, Roman Reigns or Braun Strowman. As of this writing, 54% went with Braun while 30% voted for Reigns. As noted, Reigns vs. Joe vs. Strowman vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is now official for the SummerSlam pay-per-view. Lesnar is also scheduled for next Monday's RAW.

- Below is WWE's latest "Celebrating Champions" video, featuring WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior and Special Olympics Athlete Cornell Gray, who was in attendance for last night's RAW in DC.

