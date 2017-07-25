- Last night's WWE RAW saw Bray Wyatt attack Finn Balor, causing Balor to lose the No DQ match against Elias Samson. In the video above, Balor says if Wyatt wants to play games... he's ready to play.
- Below is WWE's latest "Celebrating Champions" video, featuring WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior and Special Olympics Athlete Cornell Gray, who was in attendance for last night's RAW in DC.
WWE is proud to welcome a true #WWEHero to #RAW, @SpecialOlympics athlete Cornell Gray! #CelebratingChampions @WWECommunity @DanaWarriorWWE pic.twitter.com/X0G6SCL8VV— WWE (@WWE) July 25, 2017
