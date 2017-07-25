- Above, Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan talked about the upcoming seasons of Total Bellas and Total Divas. Bryan wondered if he was on the cast and Brie says he's in more of a supporting role. Bryan responds, "Always the bridesmaid, never the bride."

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette wrote a piece on WWE Hall of Famer, Bruno Sammartino. The article looked into his life not only in the wrestling business, but what his upbringing was like, as well.

- Earlier today, Bray Wyatt tweeted out a picture of the Wyatt Family and wrote: "Rebellion, an act only brothers can achieve. #Disobey?" Currently, the Wyatt Family is split 50/50 with Bray and Braun Strowman on Raw, while Luke Harper and Erick Rowan are on SmackDown.

