- Above, Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan talked about the upcoming seasons of Total Bellas and Total Divas. Bryan wondered if he was on the cast and Brie says he's in more of a supporting role. Bryan responds, "Always the bridesmaid, never the bride."
- Earlier today, Bray Wyatt tweeted out a picture of the Wyatt Family and wrote: "Rebellion, an act only brothers can achieve. #Disobey?" Currently, the Wyatt Family is split 50/50 with Bray and Braun Strowman on Raw, while Luke Harper and Erick Rowan are on SmackDown.
Rebellion, an act only brothers can achieve. #DisObey?@LukeHarperWWE @ERICKROWAN @BraunStrowman pic.twitter.com/KCJlR6mAFg— Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) July 25, 2017
Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.