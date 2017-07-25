Source: JR's BBQ

"Any time two major, main event level matches have little to no 'near falls' included due to the structure of their match i.e. the Punjabi Prison bout and the Flag Match, it's a risky premise. I'm still not sure that I could pass a quiz on the rules of the Punjabi Prison match, which had challenging sight lines for TV through all the bamboo, etc. Those basic challenges can make it hard for the live audience to emotionally invest."

"While I admire and respect the passion of 'rasslin fans, I can only hope that they are as passionate about the more significant things in their lives as they are about show biz athletics. This may be like the 'pot' calling the 'kettle' black, too, I will readily admit. I've been as guilty as most in this department."

"Surprised that Nattie won the women's bout, but not displeased. Many fans are complaining that Charlotte did not win but that was not a concern for me as its simply a matter of getting more talents, in this case Nattie, better ready for higher profile bookings. Charlotte is 'ready' whether she won Sunday night or not but Charlotte needs more, viable opponents going forward and Nattie, for one, can certainly fill that void."

