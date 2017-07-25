- Above is from 2006 when The Great Khali took on Rey Mysterio. Khali was able to win the match with relative ease, pinning Mysterio after hitting the Khali Bomb.

Alicia Fox will be at the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino located at 1 Fulton St, Buffalo, New York 14204 from 2pm-3pm ET on July 28. She will be signing autographs, taking photos, and announcing the winner of two floor seats to the WWE Live Event that night.

See Also Big News For Next Week's WWE RAW Episode

- On Twitter, Rusev took notice that Roman Reigns says "big" a lot in his promos, likely in response to Reigns taking a shot at the quiet crowd for Sunday's Battleground pay-per-view. Rusev suggested that Reigns may have a "small guy complex", as seen below:

Told yall I'm The Big Fight. Heard Philly was a little quiet tonight, better bring their best when we return!! #Raw #MyYard #B2R https://t.co/dETfoN2sXe — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) July 24, 2017

Big fight , big dog ,big big big ..........small guy complex — Rusev (@RusevBUL) July 25, 2017

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.