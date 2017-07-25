- Above is from 2006 when The Great Khali took on Rey Mysterio. Khali was able to win the match with relative ease, pinning Mysterio after hitting the Khali Bomb.
- On Twitter, Rusev took notice that Roman Reigns says "big" a lot in his promos, likely in response to Reigns taking a shot at the quiet crowd for Sunday's Battleground pay-per-view. Rusev suggested that Reigns may have a "small guy complex", as seen below:
Told yall I'm The Big Fight. Heard Philly was a little quiet tonight, better bring their best when we return!! #Raw #MyYard #B2R https://t.co/dETfoN2sXe— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) July 24, 2017
Big fight , big dog ,big big big ..........small guy complex— Rusev (@RusevBUL) July 25, 2017
Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.