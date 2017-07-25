Becky Lynch spoke with Ringside Collectibles on a number of wrestling topics. You can see the full interview in the video above. Here are some of the highlights:

"That would be a competitive match-up, but it's our sport, not theirs, and that's what I've been saying. I appreciate everything those women have done for their sport, but this our sport and this is our territory."

What she would like to do or see come to the women's division:

"Now that I've done the Tables Match, I've done the Ladders Match - and I got hit with a chair at the end of it - I think it's only due time I have a TLC match. I would also like to be part of the main event [at] WrestleMania. I would also like there to be a women's Royal Rumble. I would also like there to be women's tag titles."

The Mae Young Classic and one of its standout performers:

"Watching that warmed my heart and I'll tell ya why, because when I started wrestling all of those years ago, we're talking about being on the independents. We're talking 12, 13, 14 years ago and seeing women who were there at the time and working – with no light at the end of the tunnel – and they kept working and they kept progressing. So, Mercedes Martinez was one and she did so well and it was so great to watch her, having worked all that time and now get the platform she deserves."

