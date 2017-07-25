- Global Force Wrestling posted the video above featuring Eric Young's top 5 TNA matches, which includes bouts with Bobby Roode, James Storm, Austin Aries and Bobby Lashley. Young defeating then-TNA World Champion Magnus for the TNA World Championship on the April 10, 2014 episode of Impact Wrestling topped the list.

- Major League Wrestling announced that Ricochet will face Shane "Swerve" Strickland in the main event of MLW: One-Shot on Thursday night, October 5th in Orlando, Florida at GILT Nightclub. Tickets are available now at mlw.eventbrite.com

"This is for our generation," said Ricochet about the match, which was first reported by Jay Reddick of the Orlando-Sentinel on Monday.

"Ricochet laid down the gauntlet with his innovation but Strickland is actively redefining it. Now Ricochet and Strickland — two great friends, will wrestle in MLW to see they stand as top ranked elite wrestlers in the sport. This is a match that defines a generation," said MLW CEO Court Bauer.

- Abyss recently revealed on Twitter that he will be upgrading his mask. You can check it out in the photo below:

Forging the future with a new piece of leather. pic.twitter.com/5DNXPcWsej — Abyss (@TherealAbyss) July 22, 2017

