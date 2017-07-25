- Above is new "Table For 3" video of Corey Graves talking to Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Lita about retiring from the ring to do commentary for the company. Renee gives Graves props for his commentary work but Graves says he doesn't want to downplay the role - he doesn't have to work that hard at it and just gets to be himself.
- James Ellsworth, who is currently serving a 30-day suspension from SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan, tweeted the following today and proclaimed the day as National Ellsworth Day as he made his WWE TV debut one year ago. As you can see, Zack Ryder is celebrating with him.
Happy #NationalEllsworthDay!!! My one year anniversary on @WWE TV! RT this and your favorite Ellsworth moment! Video from me coming later— James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) July 25, 2017
#NationalEllsworthDay @realellsworth pic.twitter.com/wrGIKKU7F7— Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) July 25, 2017
