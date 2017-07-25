- Above is new "Table For 3" video of Corey Graves talking to Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Lita about retiring from the ring to do commentary for the company. Renee gives Graves props for his commentary work but Graves says he doesn't want to downplay the role - he doesn't have to work that hard at it and just gets to be himself.

- Monday's WWE RAW ranked #2 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings, behind Love & Hip-Hop. RAW had 81,000 interactions with 18,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is down from last week's 113,000 Twitter interactions with 26,000 unique authors. RAW also had 172,000 Facebook interactions with 124,000 unique authors, down from last week's 196,000 interactions with 138,000 unique authors on Facebook.

- James Ellsworth, who is currently serving a 30-day suspension from SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan, tweeted the following today and proclaimed the day as National Ellsworth Day as he made his WWE TV debut one year ago. As you can see, Zack Ryder is celebrating with him.

Happy #NationalEllsworthDay!!! My one year anniversary on @WWE TV! RT this and your favorite Ellsworth moment! Video from me coming later — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) July 25, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.