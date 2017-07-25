- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Washington, DC.

- We noted before how Goldust teased his next Shattered Dreams Production in a post-RAW Fallout video now that the feud with R-Truth is finished. The WWE veteran tweeted the following today on a potential Demon vs. Goldust feud with Finn Balor:

Could you imagine the #Demon vs #Goldust in an epic #ShatteredDreamsProduction feature film? The battle scene would be epic! @FinnBalor — Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) July 25, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.