- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Washington, DC.

- Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin in a WWE Battleground rematch was being planned for tonight's SmackDown episode, according to PWInsider. As noted, tonight's SmackDown will feature the fallout from Battleground but no matches have been confirmed.

- We noted before how Goldust teased his next Shattered Dreams Production in a post-RAW Fallout video now that the feud with R-Truth is finished. The WWE veteran tweeted the following today on a potential Demon vs. Goldust feud with Finn Balor:


