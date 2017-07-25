- Above is video of RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss invading the Loot Crate HQ on a recent visit. She checks out some of the items for WWE's Slam Crates, messes around with employees and signs some of the boxes.
- With Talking Smack being nixed as a weekly WWE Network series, Renee Young is back working as a RAW correspondent with Charly Caruso. She posted this photo on Monday and confirmed that she will be working both RAW and SmackDown now.
