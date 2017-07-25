- Above is video of RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss invading the Loot Crate HQ on a recent visit. She checks out some of the items for WWE's Slam Crates, messes around with employees and signs some of the boxes.

Rusev became the first WWE Superstar to compete in a Flag Match twice on pay-per-view with the loss to John Cena at Sunday's WWE Battleground event. Rusev's first pay-per-view flag match came at SummerSlam 2014 - a win over Jack Swagger.

- With Talking Smack being nixed as a weekly WWE Network series, Renee Young is back working as a RAW correspondent with Charly Caruso. She posted this photo on Monday and confirmed that she will be working both RAW and SmackDown now.

Dream team back in the (RAW) hiiiizouse!!! @charlycarusowwe ?????? (and yes, I'll still be on Smackdown ??) A post shared by Renee Young (@reneeyoungwwe) on Jul 24, 2017 at 6:45pm PDT

