- Aiden English plays Wild Guns with Xavier Woods in this new video from Woods' "UpUpDownDown" YouTube channel.
- It looks like WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin is currently filming the 5th season of CMT's Broken Skull Challenge as he tweeted the following earlier this week:
Broken Skull Challenge compound. Day 1.@CMT @51Minds pic.twitter.com/yLC03s9WOp— Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) July 25, 2017
