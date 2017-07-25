- Aiden English plays Wild Guns with Xavier Woods in this new video from Woods' "UpUpDownDown" YouTube channel.

- It looks like WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin is currently filming the 5th season of CMT's Broken Skull Challenge as he tweeted the following earlier this week:

