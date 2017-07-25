- Above is video of Renee Young talking to Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Lita about her relationship with husband Dean Ambrose on last night's Table For 3 episode. Renee says they do their own things and avoid what happens to a lot of couples - becoming each other, losing interest and doing the same things. Renee says Dean might want to go mountain biking while she stays home and does her thing but that's cool. Regarding their work environment at WWE, Dean goes off and does his thing before they come together at the end of the night and that makes things easier.
- WWE hasn't used the Tout social media platform since 2014 but SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan continues to joke about he and Renee Young bringing Talking Smack back on the social media website that WWE once invested in. He posted this video from backstage at tonight's show and wrote, "Tonight, after #SmackDownLive, @ReneeYoungWWE and I will host the very first ROGUE edition of #SmackingTalk, exclusively on TOUT!!!!"
Tonight, after #SmackDownLive, @ReneeYoungWWE and I will host the very first ROGUE edition of #SmackingTalk, exclusively on TOUT!!!! pic.twitter.com/c7qvhwQz0N— Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) July 25, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.