SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan announced on tonight's show that next Tuesday's SmackDown from Cleveland will feature John Cena vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the first time ever. The winner of the match will become the new #1 contender to WWE Champion Jinder Mahal for a match at the August 20th SummerSlam pay-per-view in Brooklyn.
There was no sign of The Singh Brothers or The Great Khali on tonight's SmackDown but it was noted that The Singh Brothers were away due the beating they took from Randy Orton inside Sunday's Punjabi Prison match at Battleground.
Below is video from tonight's segment:
