AJ Styles is the new WWE United States Champion after defeating Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho in the Triple Threat main event of tonight's WWE SmackDown from Richmond, VA.
Below are photos and videos from tonight's main event:
NEXT: One of #SDLive's biggest main events EVER takes place as @FightOwensFight defends the #USTitle vs. @AJStylesOrg & @IAmJericho! pic.twitter.com/mqkL96K070— WWE (@WWE) July 26, 2017
The immediate strategy is apparent for @AJStylesOrg and @IAmJericho as this #USTitle #TripleThreat match gets underway! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/C23otHoIxZ— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 26, 2017
Plotting his next move is #USChampion @FightOwensFight... #SDLive #USTitle pic.twitter.com/Uj4MkzebRm— WWE (@WWE) July 26, 2017
TWO for the price of ONE #Lionsault... #SDLive #USTitle @IAmJericho pic.twitter.com/1tEcvIedF8— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 26, 2017
Neither @AJStylesOrg nor @IAmJericho want to let tonight's #USTitle opportunity slip away as they challenge @FightOwensFight on #SDLive! pic.twitter.com/EWnvLe1aky— WWE (@WWE) July 26, 2017
.@IAmJericho aims to apply the WALLS of JERICHO...— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 26, 2017
LOCK IT IN, MAAAAAAN! #SDLive #USTitle pic.twitter.com/wzpc7RgPWS
Been a little while since @IAmJericho felt one of THESE... #SDLive #USTitle @FightOwensFight pic.twitter.com/rtcqUZR3lr— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 26, 2017
Did @AJStylesOrg just STEAL ONE?! We have a NEWWWWW #USChampion, and he is PHENOMENAL! #SDLive #USTitle pic.twitter.com/8PwblxCfVI— WWE (@WWE) July 26, 2017
A live look at FORMER #USChampion @FightOwensFight... ?? #SDLive #USTitle pic.twitter.com/2GzGChfpcI— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 26, 2017
Congratulations to the now 2-TIME #USChampion @AJStylesOrg! #SDLive #USTitle pic.twitter.com/lSB8Gpv4Iz— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 26, 2017
Something tells us @AJStylesOrg will have NO PROBLEM accepting @FightOwensFight's challenge for a #USTitle rematch NEXT WEEK on #SDLive! pic.twitter.com/Qg0Sm5mgQP— WWE (@WWE) July 26, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.