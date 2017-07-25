- It's been several weeks since Erick Rowan tweeted one of his cryptic videos but he posted the following clip during tonight's WWE SmackDown, titled "THE RAGE..." Rowan's last SmackDown TV match came on June 4th, a loss to Luke Harper. He then competed in the Independence Day Battle Royal on July 4th.

- It looks like Jack Gallagher might get his hands on Brian Kendrick during next week's WWE 205 Live episode after the two have been feuding for a few weeks now. Tonight's show saw Kendrick present reasons why the WWE Universe should not believe Gallagher is a true fighter. Gallagher hit the ring for payback but Kendrick retreated, setting up the potential match for next week. Below is video from tonight's segment:

