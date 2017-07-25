- The first episode of UFC 214 Embedded ahead of Saturday's UFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones 2 is now online. In this episode, Jones pushes himself to reach new levels for his rematch against Cormier for the UFC light heavyweight championship. You can watch embedded in the video above.

"Jon Jones and I still haven't talked since the last time he pulled out of UFC 200," White said (h/t MMAFighting). "But he's getting the opportunity right now to come back and face Daniel Cormier, without a doubt two of the best light heavyweights ever, both of these guys.

"Jon Jones has obviously had the potential to be the greatest of all-time, I mean, this guy still hasn't lost a fight. If you look at his record, you know, there is a one there but that is because a referee that shouldn't have been reffing, a guy who completely screwed up Jon Jones' record, so this is Jon Jones' chance to come back and stay undefeated."

- UFC 214 will be co-headlined by Tyron Woodley vs. Demian Maia for the UFC welterweight championship. Cris Cyborg and Tonya Evinger will fight for the vacant UFC women's featherweight championship. You can watch Dan Hardy and John Gooden break it down in the video below:

