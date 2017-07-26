Source: The Cage

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins recently did an interview with The Cage to promote an upcoming live event this weekend. Rollins talked on a variety of professional wrestling topics, and you can check out the best highlights here below:

"Probably after my knee injury. It was a pretty devastating knee injury with the ACL, MCL, meniscus all getting ripped and having to be surgically repaired. There's a lot of doubt as far as where do I fit in when I come back? Can I physically handle the wear and tear of what we do? Am I going to be the same performer I was before? Am I going to be skittish? A lot of confidence needed to be rebuilt from a lot of different areas, and I'm still working on that, but at the same time I do think a lot of those questions have been answered so for me that was probably the one time in the last six, seven, or eight years where I've really been like 'can I go compete at the level I want to compete at?'"

What it was like getting in the ring again after his knee injury:

"First time you get in the ring is kind of by yourself practicing in a warehouse running all over the steps, so there was a good bit of trepidation when it came to doing that because it came out of nowhere. We had a clearance date and then all of a sudden I'm ready to go, I had to get in the ring and test everything out, so it was a little strange to fall on it for the first time or try and jump on it as high as I could. Whatever I needed to do to get myself in that sort of condition that I was before. Once I got out there in the ring and was ready to have a match it was a completely different story. I felt the rush of adrenaline and that got me through pretty much everything. It gave me all the confidence I needed, it was like riding a bike again."

Which arenas can he feel the special history of when he performs:

"Honestly, anytime we're in Carolina it feels kind of like special because of all the history that has been there, the lineage between The Horsemen, Ric Flair - anything that's gone on there over the past 30 to 40 years, it always kind of has a little bit of an aura to it. When we come to Carolina in particular it always has a good vibe and the fans are always wild and ready to go, so I'm expecting nothing less then that on Friday."

You can listen to Rollins' full interview with The Cage by clicking this link here.

