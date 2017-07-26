- Above is the second episode of the WWE 2K18 Dev Spotlight Series with WWE 2K Creative Director Lynell Jinks looking at the animation process of the game. The game is set to be released on October 17th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

As noted, The Singh Brothers were kept off SmackDown to sell the beating they took from Randy Orton on Sunday. Cena will face Shinsuke Nakamura on next week's SmackDown from Cleveland with the winner going on to face Mahal at SummerSlam.

- Natalya and SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi had this exchange after their backstage segment on this week's show. The two will do battle with the title on the line at SummerSlam on August 20th.

The Women's Championship isn't your personal toy to SELFISHLY do what you please with. At #SummerSlam, I'll steal your glow & the title...?? https://t.co/nUHLC9bxBr — Nattie (@NatbyNature) July 26, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.