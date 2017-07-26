Remember to join us tonight at 8pm EST for our live Viewing Party.

* Ember Mood defeated Lei'D Tapa. Short stiff match, lots of kicks from Ember. Ember hits the Eclipse for the win. Post match, Ember says she wants NXT Women's Champion Asuka at Takeover. Ember says Asuka wants competition, and she will give Asuka what she wants. Says she's ready to defeat the undefeated, but is Asuka ready for Ember Moon?

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain out for a match against 2 jobbers. As the Authors come down the ramp, Nikki Cross cuts them off. Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe hit the ring and destroy the jobbers, and then brawl with the Authors. Authors of Pain send SANitY to the outside, and Nikki holds them back from going back after the AoP

* The Velveteen Dream defeated Cezar Bononi. Cezar gets a nice flurry of offense for a near fall, but Dream hits a fireman's carry drop and then the Purple Rain elbow for the win. Kayla Braxton stops Dream on the ramp and asks what his goals are. Dream says a decently dressed girl like her can get an interview, but the ugly NXT universe will have to wait

* Drew McIntyre comes out for a promo. Says the main event of "Takeover: Brooklyn III" is him vs. Bobby Roode for the NXT title. Drew thanks everyone who has been on this ride with him. He discusses how he had the wrong mindset when he was in WWE the first time and he failed. He had to become the hardest worker in the room, and he became the hardest worker in the world. Says everyone walks side by side as equals, except Bobby Roode. Says this isn't Roode's NXT, it's everyone's. Drew ends with leading the crowd in a "We Are NXT" chant

* Kassius Ohno defeated Hideo Itami via DQ. Great stiff match. Hideo playing heel and the crowd is going with it, but it's a 50/50 split. Stiff kicks and chops from both to start. Ohno flips over the ropes on an Irish whip, and Hideo hangs him over the middle rope and does his leg drop off the top. Hideo does a top rope dive, but Ohno nails him a chop in mid-air. Ohno hits his spinning boot for a near fall. Ohno gets out of the GTS and goes for the Roaring Elbow, but Hideo kicks him in the balls for the DQ. Hideo beats on Kassius after the bell and hits 2 GTSs and goes to leave, but then turns back, and does a GTS into the steps at ringside. Crowd bought the heel turn big

