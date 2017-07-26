- Diamond Dallas Page's YouTube channel posted this video of fellow WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin talking about DDP Yoga, DDP's career, his induction and more. Austin calls DDP one of the hardest working guys he's known in his life. Regarding the Hall of Fame induction, Austin says he was more fired up at DDP's induction than his own. Austin also praises the DDP Yoga program and how it's helped people all over the world. Austin says the program works, Dallas changes lives and that's the bottom line.

- The following matches & segments were taped for tonight's WWE NXT episode:

* Ember Mood vs. Lei'D Tapa

* The Velveteen Dream vs. Cezar Bononi

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain vs. enhancement talents

* Kassius Ohno vs. Hideo Itami

* Drew McIntyre addresses NXT Champion Bobby Roode and Takeover

NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.

- As noted, SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan joked about hosting a "rogue" edition of Talking Smack with Renee Young after last night's SmackDown. You can see their first episode of Smacking Talk below, featuring Chad Gable.

Bryan jokes about being Gable's dad and produces a paternity test, mocking the RAW storyline between Jason Jordan and General Manager Kurt Angle. Bryan posted the video and wrote, "Here it is, the very first episode of #SmackingTalk exclusively on TOUT ft. @ReneeYoungWWE & @WWEGable. VERY big news breaking on this show!"

Here it is, the very first episode of #SmackingTalk exclusively on TOUT ft. @ReneeYoungWWE & @WWEGable. VERY big news breaking on this show! pic.twitter.com/fJiqyThWy9 — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) July 26, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.