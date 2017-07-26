Earlier today was Day 7 in the G1 Climax 27 tournament, featuring Block A. Above are the first four matches from today's show. You can watch all of the upcoming shows on NJPW World for about $9 a month. Here are the full results:

Tomohiro Ishii defeated YOSHI-HASHIZack Sabre Jr. defeated Bad Luck FaleTogi Makabe defeated Kota IbushiTetsuya Naito defeated Yuji NagataHiroshi Tanahashi defeated Hirooki Goto

Non-Tournament Matches

Yujiro Takahashi and Tama Tonga defeated David Finlay and Juice Robinson

Jado and Toru Yano defeated BUSHI and SANADA

EVIL and Hiromu Takahashi defeated Taichi and Minoru Suzuki

Ryusuke Taguchi and Michael Elgin defeated Chase Owens and Kenny Omega

Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima defeated Gedo and Kazuchika Okada

Current Standings

Block A

Tetsuya Naito 6

Zack Sabre Jr. 6

Hiroshi Tanahashi 6

Hirooki Goto 4

Bad Luck Fale 4

Kota Ibushi 4

Tomohiro Ishii 4

Togi Makabe 4

YOSHI-HASHI 2

Yuji Nagata 0

Block B

Kazuchika Okada 6

Kenny Omega 6

EVIL 4

Minoru Suzuki 4

Juice Robinson 2

SANADA 2

Tama Tonga 2

Toru Yano 2

Michael Elgin 2

Satoshi Kojima 0

The next show takes place on July 27 at 5:30am ET:

* Michael Elgin vs. Kenny Omega

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Satoshi Kojima

* Minoru Suzuki vs. EVIL

* SANADA vs. Toru Yano

* Juice Robinson vs. Tama Tonga

* David Finlay and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. YOSHI-HASHI and Hirooki Goto

* Jado and Tomohiro Ishii vs. BUSHI and Tetsuya Naito

* Katsuya Kitamura, Tomoyuki Oka, and Kota Ibushi vs. Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi, and Bad Luck Fale

* Ryusuke Taguchi and Togi Makabe vs. Hirai Kawato and Yuji Nagata

* Ren Narita and Shota Umino vs. El Desperado and Zack Sabre Jr.

