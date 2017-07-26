Earlier today was Day 7 in the G1 Climax 27 tournament, featuring Block A. Above are the first four matches from today's show. You can watch all of the upcoming shows on NJPW World for about $9 a month. Here are the full results:
Tomohiro Ishii defeated YOSHI-HASHI
Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Bad Luck Fale
Togi Makabe defeated Kota Ibushi
Tetsuya Naito defeated Yuji Nagata
Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Hirooki Goto
Watch the full video their 1st showdown on @njpwworld ! @zacksabrejr technical submissions vs. @TOKSFALE power ?? pic.twitter.com/cmHAr0sbwu— njpw_global (@njpwglobal) July 26, 2017
Non-Tournament Matches
Yujiro Takahashi and Tama Tonga defeated David Finlay and Juice Robinson
Jado and Toru Yano defeated BUSHI and SANADA
EVIL and Hiromu Takahashi defeated Taichi and Minoru Suzuki
Ryusuke Taguchi and Michael Elgin defeated Chase Owens and Kenny Omega
Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima defeated Gedo and Kazuchika Okada
Current Standings
Block A
Tetsuya Naito 6
Zack Sabre Jr. 6
Hiroshi Tanahashi 6
Hirooki Goto 4
Bad Luck Fale 4
Kota Ibushi 4
Tomohiro Ishii 4
Togi Makabe 4
YOSHI-HASHI 2
Yuji Nagata 0
Block B
Kazuchika Okada 6
Kenny Omega 6
EVIL 4
Minoru Suzuki 4
Juice Robinson 2
SANADA 2
Tama Tonga 2
Toru Yano 2
Michael Elgin 2
Satoshi Kojima 0
The next show takes place on July 27 at 5:30am ET:
* Michael Elgin vs. Kenny Omega
* Kazuchika Okada vs. Satoshi Kojima
* Minoru Suzuki vs. EVIL
* SANADA vs. Toru Yano
* Juice Robinson vs. Tama Tonga
* David Finlay and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. YOSHI-HASHI and Hirooki Goto
* Jado and Tomohiro Ishii vs. BUSHI and Tetsuya Naito
* Katsuya Kitamura, Tomoyuki Oka, and Kota Ibushi vs. Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi, and Bad Luck Fale
* Ryusuke Taguchi and Togi Makabe vs. Hirai Kawato and Yuji Nagata
* Ren Narita and Shota Umino vs. El Desperado and Zack Sabre Jr.
Tomorrow #G127 Night08 B block match @MichaelElgin25 faces off @KennyOmegamanX ?? pic.twitter.com/YIRsipBNi5— njpw_global (@njpwglobal) July 26, 2017
Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.