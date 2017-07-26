Source: WWE

NXT Trainer Sara Amato spoke with WWE on a number of topics surrounding the Mae Young Classic. Here are some of the highlights:

"It's difficult to explain. I think a lot of people are going to surprise you. I have girls at the PC who went through the tryout process and who come from all different backgrounds. What WWE has done now is really highlighted women as athletes, so we're drawing much stronger, more competitive women, whereas before there was a stronger focus on sex appeal, right? Speaking from my experience coaching at the PC, you have these super high-level athletes, and now they're going to be in the ring with other women who have tremendous experience, like the girls who've wrestled in Japan, or Princesa Sugehit from Mexico, or Mercedes Martinez. It's hard to put into words, but I think it's going to be very compelling."

Her favorites in the tournament:

"Well, I have a very special place in my heart for Mercedes Martinez because she was my first rival in SHIMMER, and I'm just so fond of her and her work. She's been doing this for so long, and so she's come a long way to be in this environment. I know from training with Bianca Belair and Lacey Evans that they're going to surprise a few people, too. They're probably my top three picks that I'm pulling for and watching for. I'm also curious to see Piper Niven. She just has great conditioning and is unique. She moves well and is very unpredictable, very agile for her size and strength."

How the tournament is going to shake things up in WWE:

"It's going to be a challenge for the girls on Raw and SmackDown LIVE. The women of NXT already continue to push and challenge them, too, and force them to raise the bar. The Classic is going to be very disruptive. It's going to show that there's a lot of competition out there and that everyone's gunning for a spot."

You can read the full interview by clicking here.

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.