- Above is from the 2004 No Way Out PPV when Goldberg came from the front row to face Brock Lesnar in the ring. Goldberg ended up pulling off the Jackhammer on Lesnar and was eventually arrested.

- WWE's latest poll asked fans: "Who's your pick in next week's dream match between John Cena and Shinsuke Nakamura?" As of this writing, Cena is leading with 51 percent of the vote. The winner of this match will take on Jinder Mahal at SummerSlam for the WWE Championship.

- While the "Broken" ownership saga looks to be at a standstill, yesterday, Matt Hardy tweeted out a "Fun fact" about the character and The Final Deletion set being funded without TNA/Impact's help. After some fans responded, Matt replied to them: "I created this concept with my money on my property."

FUN FACT-Myself, Jeff & Reby spent $2500 & 4 days creating The Final Deletion set, with ZERO help from TNA, as it was our vision & creation. — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 25, 2017

I wonder if u would have fought the WWE the same way. Would Vince let u go and let u take your gimmick? — Into The Game (@Blingmale97) July 25, 2017





No but Vince would have PAID for it all and his talent that's the difference — Patrick Karnes (@pkarnes1977) July 26, 2017

100%. I never expected "Version 1". WWE never pays you 2 months late & they fund all shots. I created this concept with my $ on my property. — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 26, 2017

