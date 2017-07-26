- Above is from the 2004 No Way Out PPV when Goldberg came from the front row to face Brock Lesnar in the ring. Goldberg ended up pulling off the Jackhammer on Lesnar and was eventually arrested.

- WWE's latest poll asked fans: "Who's your pick in next week's dream match between John Cena and Shinsuke Nakamura?" As of this writing, Cena is leading with 51 percent of the vote. The winner of this match will take on Jinder Mahal at SummerSlam for the WWE Championship.

AJ Styles On What Angle Caused Vince McMahon To Buy Into Him, If John Cena Buries Talent, HBK Rumors
- While the "Broken" ownership saga looks to be at a standstill, yesterday, Matt Hardy tweeted out a "Fun fact" about the character and The Final Deletion set being funded without TNA/Impact's help. After some fans responded, Matt replied to them: "I created this concept with my money on my property."





