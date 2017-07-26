On the latest edition of 'Dinner With The King' co-hosts Jerry "The King" Lawler and Glenn Moore discuss the possible reasons why the popular Talking Smack show as cut down to only after pay-per-views. They sent us these highlights:

When told a theory that includes Vince McMahon not being happy with The New Day being on the show before debuting on Smackdown, The King shot it down. He also sheds some light in Vince's role with the show behind the scenes.

"As far as anything, like Vince's decisions, who really knows other than Vince? I would highly doubt — just me personally and knowing Vince and knowing the situation — that the story you just said has any accuracy to it whatsoever.

"I'm sure the guests on Talking Smack, all of that is probably run by Vince before the show goes on. Because I know the fact that I was going to be on Talking Smack was run by Vince before I was allowed to be on there."

Lawler also gave his thoughts on why the show was dropped.

"It might have been logistics," Lawler said. "When you're talking these guys have been there all day long, and the crew has been there two days. And to ask them to stay an extra hour or two when everything else is being broke down and when all the other superstars have left getting back to their hotel or going on to the next city; it's tough. It is hard. I'm sure there were some complaints from people not too happy about staying to do that. As opposed to the one after the pay-per-view; that's easy."

When talking about Battleground this past Sunday, he revealed that most people backstage did not know The Great Khali was in the building.

"It's so funny how things like that happen. People in the company, like myself and Renee Young and people doing the show, we had no idea that The Great Khali was in the arena."

Other topics talked about on this show were: the King's return to WWE in 2001, going to an Australian brothel with Bret Hart, the XWF, and more. You can listen to the show below:

