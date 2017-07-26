- Above is a video from NJPW's "On the Road" series with Kenny Omega. Speaking of Omega, during his match with Toru Yano in this year's G1 Climax tournament, both wrestlers got their feet tied up, but continued to wrestled anyways. Lance Storm was at a loss for words and retweeted the video, which then received a response from wrestler, Davey Boy Smith Jr., who said: "Yeah what a load of crap." Omega picked up on the conversation and responded: "What's worse: successful comedy within the confines of a ring or a failed attempt at being entertaining while wrestling serious?" Storm later tweeted he wasn't passing judgement, he just had no words.

- NJPW announced new merchandise has been added to their store for wrestlers like Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kazuchika Okada, Juice Robinson, Michael Elgin, and others.

- While still rehabbing his neck injury - from a DDT off the second rope at an event in March - Tomoaki Honma appeared at today's G1 Climax 27 show to promise fans he will be back.

