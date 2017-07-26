- Above is a new WWE SuperCard Season 3 Confessional with Dean Ambrose appearing as another "anonymous" player.

- This week's WWE SmackDown ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings. SmackDown had 77,000 interactions on Twitter with 19,000 unique authors, up from last week's 50,000 interactions and 13,000 authors. SmackDown also had 79,000 Facebook interactions with 48,000 unique authors last night, up from last week's 73,000 interactions and 50,000 authors.

- Paige tweeted the following comments on the "rumor mill" today:

Love that rumor mill that the internet provides. Anyways. Happy Wednesday guys and gals ?????? pic.twitter.com/xBSxdvxkLB — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) July 26, 2017

