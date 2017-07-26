Twitter has been an interesting place for WWE SmackDown writer "Road Dogg" Brian James since Sunday's WWE Battleground pay-per-view.
Don't understand your tweet.— Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 25, 2017
Thanks for sticking up and understanding. Most are not willing to try to understand all the variables. They need someone to blame! It's me!— Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 25, 2017
Dear haters: I've got 2 words for ya, and they ain't #FireRoadDogg #SDLive #OUDK— Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 26, 2017
So I've only done 1 good one? I really value your op....... #blocked— Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 26, 2017
Dumb? I'm sorry you fee...... #blocked— Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 26, 2017
I'm sorry you feel that way. I'm sure you're really good at your jo........ #blocked— Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 26, 2017
I'll try to please you cuz I ...... #blocked— Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 26, 2017
No RoadDogg is one wo...... #blocked— Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 26, 2017
Who am I gonna get heat with?— Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 26, 2017
Nope, I'm here. I'm sorr...... #blocked— Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 26, 2017
Never left the team. Me, Ryan and Stevie G are a 3 man front every week!— Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 26, 2017
Never left the team. Me, Ryan and Stevie G are a 3 man front every week!— Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 26, 2017
Btw I've blocked 90% of those people so I never saw their hate!— Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 26, 2017
RoadDogg is one word. It's my name so I should know. And, it's made up so I can make up the rules too— Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 26, 2017
Well said! I'd argue that they're not fans at all but critics. I ENJOY the things I'm a fan of!— Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 26, 2017
There's a difference between an opinion and hateful negativity. Just my opinion!— Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 26, 2017
That's a fair assessment Nathan. Thanks for being fair and respectful dude.— Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 26, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.