- Above is the latest WWE NXT Insider video with Cathy Kelley previewing tonight's episode and looking at fallout from last week's show. Cathy is also joined by Nigel McGuinness for this week's NXT Stock Watch segment.

The video also features Christy St. Cloud talking to Kassius Ohno about tonight's match against Hideo Itami. Ohno says he and Itami have a mutual respect as they've known each other for years but NXT is all about momentum and what better way to gain momentum than to do what he does best as the Knockout Artist - create some art. Christy also talks to Oney Lorcan about defeating Danny Burch last week and agreeing to a rematch. Christy asks Oney why he agreed to the rematch after winning. Oney says, "Because he asked for it."

- There are reports on an arrest warrant being issued for Paige over the recent domestic incident with Alberto El Patron but as far as we can tell, these are incorrect reports stemming from a third-party article posted to the MSN website. As of this writing, there is no record of an arrest warrant for Paige on the Wanted Persons section of the Florida Crime Information Center website. We noted earlier how Paige took to Twitter to dismiss the "internet rumor mill" and it appears this is what she was referring to.

- The Rock and The Bella Twins had this Twitter exchange today over a photo of Brie Bella's daughter Birdie Joe:

Birdie's beautiful! ???? And way better than my eyebrow could ever hope to be. That is of course if my eyebrow were capable of emotions. — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 26, 2017

I must say @TheRock have competition in the eye brow game! Show 'em Birdie!! pic.twitter.com/kDqp2ZhOPp — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) July 26, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.