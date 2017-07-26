Reby Hardy took to Twitter to blast GFW and Jeff Jarrett again this morning. When asked if her trash talking was preventing an agreement between the Hardys and GFW for the Hardys to acquire the "Broken" gimmick, Reby replied:

If they were going to, they would have LONG BEFORE I ever said anything again. My recent speaking out was after the last straw for us after weeks of staying quiet, as per our verbal agreement that was made once Billy & our lawyers reached out to them on our behalf. Apparently they couldn't hold up their end of it, with Jeff, Ed & Dutch continuing to give interviews & lie to anyone would who listen. For what ? EGO; that's what this is all about. TNA gains NOTHING they didn't already have by putting us through this mess but they want you to, as they gloat of "building bridges" to detract from the fact that they can no longer fund their own programming... Lets keep it real; Jeff Jarrett burns bridges like he burns through Kurt Angle's alimony money. They were never going to cooperate regardless of how many chances we gave them to do things amicably/the right way. And there were MANY. Jarrett himself said they were going to "drag it out as long as possible" because "they'll get tired of spending money". Easy for a failing company & someone whose lifestyle is supported by his wife's ex husband to say. You weak AF, little man. The ONLY thing we're tired of are the blatant lies & we will NEVER back down. Even tho we've ALREADY WON.

As noted, I had asked Jarrett earlier this month if the Hardys had acquired ownership of the "Broken" character. Jarrett revealed that they hadn't, although the Hardys were teasing the "Broken" characters on WWE television that week. Reby, took to Twitter to say that Jarrett was lying, and that the sides had come to an agreement which included a clause that the Hardys would pay $5,000 for anytime Reby posted something about Anthem on Twitter. Since then, it was revealed that the two had come to terms on an agreement, however it fell through when Anthem demanded 50% of all of the Hardys revenue, which would include Jeff's art and music.

