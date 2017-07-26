Bruce Prichard and GFW Creative Consultant Dutch Mantel took part in a media conference call today. During the call, I asked Mantel if Alberto El Patron is still suspended from the company following El Patron no longer being a suspect in his incident with Paige at the Orlando airport earlier this month.

Mantel noted that El Patron was not a suspect, and as far as he knows, the Orlando Police Department would not be charging him. Despite that, Mantel said that El Patron is still currently on suspension while the company continues their own internal investigation.

"We're doing an internal review of it because it's something we don't take lightly," Mantel said. "When that's completed, we will release our findings."

GFW suspended El Patron on July 12th, days after news of El Patron's domestic dispute with Paige went public. El Patron remains the central focus of current GFW programming, which was taped earlier this month before the altercation.

