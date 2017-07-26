- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in Richmond.
- Below are more photos and videos from the WWE Performance Center All Access fan event that took place on Monday in Orlando:
#PCAllAccess is underway and we have our first Ring Announcer for today's show! pic.twitter.com/Wkozy84O7N— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 24, 2017
Superstars mingle during breakfast before we start our day. #PCAllAccess pic.twitter.com/YZf4TF9gUH— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 24, 2017
Superstars are crafting some in-ring work with the help of those in attendance! #PCAllAccess pic.twitter.com/CZX1gPrM6f— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 24, 2017
.@SashaBanksWWE, at #PCAllAccess Brooke is giving you a run for your money! #Boss pic.twitter.com/pxugPkT7mz— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 24, 2017
#PCAllAccess participant Matt accompanies @Bigboawwe and @thedbronson to the ring! pic.twitter.com/U569JyXiiw— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 24, 2017
With help from Baley Bright, @MontezFordWWE wishes @AngeloDawkins and @TuckerKnightWWE a #happybirthday! #StreetProfits #PCAllAccess pic.twitter.com/tDrZpAaDYZ— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 24, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.