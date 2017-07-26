- Above is slow motion footage of the brawl between Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns on this week's RAW. As noted, these three will compete in a Triple Threat on next Monday's RAW before their Fatal 4 Way match with WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.
- Below are new promos from WWE NXT Champion Bobby Roode and Aliyah to promote the September NXT live events in New York and Canada:
Just ask @WWE_Aliyah, @WWENXT's September road trip to New York and Canada is the cat's meow! Get your tickets at https://t.co/YRoxXRhxbY! pic.twitter.com/UN2Pm7fJcz— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 23, 2017
Don't miss @WWENXT's #GLORIOUS visit to New York and Canada! Tickets are on-sale now at https://t.co/YRoxXRhxbY! @REALBobbyRoode pic.twitter.com/zeopYVwLm1— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 23, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.