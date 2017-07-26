- As seen above in this new "UpUpDownDown" video, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods has moved into a new recording studio and was forced to unbox more than 100 Funko Pop figures to make room for the expansion.

WWE stock was down 0.28% today, closing at $21.68 per share. Today's high was $21.94 and the low was $21.61.

- The Rock had this exchange with WWE NXT Superstar No Way Jose after Jose commented on Rock's new Siri short film with Apple:

Thx brotha! Appreciate u. Have fun out there and be safe on the road ???? — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 25, 2017

Teamed w @Apple to bring 2 of the world's most powerful brands together. To entertain & motivate. ?? responses! #DominateTheDay #ROCKxSIRI pic.twitter.com/eBIQqe5wou — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 24, 2017

