- As seen above in this new "UpUpDownDown" video, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods has moved into a new recording studio and was forced to unbox more than 100 Funko Pop figures to make room for the expansion.

- WWE stock was down 0.28% today, closing at $21.68 per share. Today's high was $21.94 and the low was $21.61.

- The Rock had this exchange with WWE NXT Superstar No Way Jose after Jose commented on Rock's new Siri short film with Apple:



Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles