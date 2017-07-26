- Cathy Kelley's latest video above looks at Chris Jericho's surprise appearance at last night's SmackDown Live and Kevin Owens subsequently losing the WWE U.S. Championship to AJ Styles.
- Season 3 of HBO's Ballers, starring The Rock, premiered this past Sunday. The Rock noted on Instagram that the premiere was the highest rated half-hour show on HBO since 2011. It also beat the Season 2 premiere by over 41%. You can check out his post below:
Thanks for rocking with us. (and setting new ratings records) ?????? You made this past Sunday's premiere of #Ballers @HBO's #1 highest rated half hour show IN YEARS. Since 2011. Up 41+% from last year's #Ballers premiere. That kind of growth is very rare and I just want to say THANK YOU. Keep digging the rest of the season and ball out. @sevenbucksprod #Ballers ?????
