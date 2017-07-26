- Cathy Kelley's latest video above looks at Chris Jericho's surprise appearance at last night's SmackDown Live and Kevin Owens subsequently losing the WWE U.S. Championship to AJ Styles.

- Season 3 of HBO's Ballers, starring The Rock, premiered this past Sunday. The Rock noted on Instagram that the premiere was the highest rated half-hour show on HBO since 2011. It also beat the Season 2 premiere by over 41%. You can check out his post below:

