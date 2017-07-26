- Cathy Kelley's latest video above looks at Chris Jericho's surprise appearance at last night's SmackDown Live and Kevin Owens subsequently losing the WWE U.S. Championship to AJ Styles.

- Speaking of Jericho, he will be doing a meet and greet at Northeast Wrestling's "Wrestling Under The Stars" on Sunday, August 27th in Wappingers Falls, NY. Ryback, Jerry Lawler and Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat will also be appearing, while Cody Rhodes will face Rey Mysterio at the event. You can get more details at this link.

- Season 3 of HBO's Ballers, starring The Rock, premiered this past Sunday. The Rock noted on Instagram that the premiere was the highest rated half-hour show on HBO since 2011. It also beat the Season 2 premiere by over 41%. You can check out his post below:


Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

