Lucha Underground On The El Rey Network

Season 3 Episode #28- "Booyaka! Booyaka!"

Filmed in Boyle Heights, California

Here is the synopsis for tonight's episode:

Rey Mysterio battles PJ Black; the Cueto Cup continues with it's second round; Son of Madness confronts Son of Havoc.

The episode opens with a video teaser for tonight's show. The storylines featured are: Drago swearing allegiance to Kobra Moon, Rey Mysterio's on-going feud with Johnny Mundo and the worldwide underground, the current Son of Havoc/Madness saga and PJ Black receiving a match against Rey Mysterio for tonight.

Matt Striker and Vampiro intro and hype the show from inside the Temple. They cue to the ring for Melissa Santos.

The Cueto Cup Tournament

Round Two

The Mack vs. Texano

