Quinn Ojinnaka, a.k.a. Moose, revealed on Twitter today that he has signed a new three-year deal with Global Force Wrestling.

"Jeff Jarrett, Ed Nordholm and Anthem is building something very special in the re-branded Impact Wrestling," Moose wrote. "I'm happy to share a locker room with all the agents and gals on the roster especially my ZAN crew. Also looking forward to keep on bothering Bob Ryder lol. The next 3 years I'm devoted to MAKE IMPACT GREAT."

Moose had signed with TNA in July of 2016 after a two-year stint with Ring Of Honor. He went on to win the Impact Grand Championship twice, with his most recent reign ending earlier this month to EC3.

You can check out Moose's full announcement below:

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.