Quinn Ojinnaka, a.k.a. Moose, revealed on Twitter today that he has signed a new three-year deal with Global Force Wrestling.
Moose had signed with TNA in July of 2016 after a two-year stint with Ring Of Honor. He went on to win the Impact Grand Championship twice, with his most recent reign ending earlier this month to EC3.
You can check out Moose's full announcement below:
Signed & Sealed @IMPACTWRESTLING @GFWWrestling pic.twitter.com/CU7cLYrsP2— Moose Moose Moose (@MooseNation69) July 27, 2017
