- The UFC 214 Pre-fight Press Conference took place on Wednesday at The Novo in Los Angles, CA with all six fighters that will be in the three title fights on Saturday along with UFC President Dana White. Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones, Tyron Woodley and Demian Maia and Cris Cyborg and Tony Evinger all squared off with trash talk. Jones and Cormier had to be separated by White. You can watch the press conference embedded in the video above.

Jon Jones told the Los Angeles Times prior to Wednesday's press conference that Dana White reached out to him on at least four occasions since he was pulled from UFC 200 last July but that he hasn't answered any of his phone calls or text messages.

"I feel like he's shown me his true colors, and now I have no desire to pretend like he cares about me or that we're friends," Jones told the LA Times of White.

"Unless he has something real pressing to talk to me about, I'd rather just talk to Ari Emanuel," Jones said of the WME/IMG head who purchased the UFC last year. "As of now, I look at Ari as my boss and as Dana as more the face and the voice of UFC."

- Episodes two and three of UFC Embedded ahead of Saturday's UFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones 2 are now available below:

