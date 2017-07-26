- Above is the latest promo for "The Street Profits" Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, who will be coming to WWE NXT TV soon.

- As noted, next week's NXT episode will feature Johnny Gargano's return to the ring in a match against Raul Mendoza. Gargano tweeted the following on his next chapter beginning:

- WWE has confirmed that Thea Trinidad's new name in NXT is Zelina Vega, not Zolita Vega as previously reported. Vega appeared in a segment on tonight's show to warn No Way Jose that he lit a fire under Andrade "Cien" Almas that he will not be able to dance around. Below is video from that segment:

.@AndradeCienWWE's new friend warns @WWENoWayJose that he has ignited a fire that he CANNOT dance around! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/sjAN1Id6ut — WWE (@WWE) July 27, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.