- Above is the latest promo for "The Street Profits" Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, who will be coming to WWE NXT TV soon.
Next week. A new chapter begins. #JohnnyWrestling. https://t.co/skNy7BuA3j— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) July 27, 2017
- WWE has confirmed that Thea Trinidad's new name in NXT is Zelina Vega, not Zolita Vega as previously reported. Vega appeared in a segment on tonight's show to warn No Way Jose that he lit a fire under Andrade "Cien" Almas that he will not be able to dance around. Below is video from that segment:
.@AndradeCienWWE's new friend warns @WWENoWayJose that he has ignited a fire that he CANNOT dance around! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/sjAN1Id6ut— WWE (@WWE) July 27, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.