Recently on E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness, WWE United States Champion AJ Styles talked about winning the title at a live event in New York City's Madison Square Garden, who he would like to face in the future, and his goals in WWE.

On the subject of winning the US title at MSG, Styles shared that the decision for Kevin Owens to drop the title was WWE Chairman Vince McMahon's call to do something different at a house show.

"To me, it's smart. It's something that hasn't been done in a long time and to do it at Madison Square Garden and everybody with WWE knows that's a big deal. I think it was awesome. I think it was very clever and I loved it." Styles recalled, "there was a pop, 'he won! Yes!' but, 'well, who's going to walk out there?' and then, there was another pop because nobody walked out there. It was really cool, but it was smart to not do that every year, but every couple of years to do something like that. I think it just came down to doing something different and it was Vince's call and no one else's. And yeah, it was great."

Styles went on to say that he would not be surprised if the WWE Championship changed hands at a SmackDown Live live event.

"You never know. And who knows? When the guys wrestling, whoever it may be wrestling Jinder Mahal, they may switch it. If you've got John Cena working Jinder Mahal on the main event or whatever, it could possibly happen. That's a good idea. That's a business move to some extent."

When asked who he would like to work with, Styles named Rusev, Seth Rollins, Finn Bálor, and Shinsuke Nakamura.

"I have yet to wrestle Rusev and I think that would be really fun, to wrestle a guy like him. But there are guys on the RAW side that I haven't really been in the ring with like Seth Rollins and Finn Bálor. I think people want to see. I've never worked Shinsuke Nakamura on US soil, so that could be a big deal as well."

According to Styles, he already told WWE officials how important a Nakamura feud and possible WrestleMania match are to 'P1'.

"Hopefully, when it finally happens in WWE, it should be something big. It should be bigger than just a match. That's the one I'd like to do at WrestleMania, to be honest with you. But, I've let them know how important it is to me that we don't do that, that we don't just have a match. There's so much build that can go into this and I almost feel like right before people think it's about to happen, finally we get Nakamura and AJ Styles at this pay-per-view, something happens. Like, we can stretch this out as long as we want to finally give you the big payoff when it's necessary, the climax of it, if you will."

During the podcast, Styles also shared that his top goal in WWE is to main event WrestleMania.

"I would like to somehow find myself back at the main event. Everybody wants to be in the main event of WrestleMania. I'll keep climbing that ladder and see where it takes me, but there's nothing better than being a part of WrestleMania except being in the main event of WrestleMania."

