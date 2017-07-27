Earlier today was Day 8 in the G1 Climax 27 tournament, featuring Block B. You can watch all of the upcoming shows on NJPW World for about $9 a month. In the main event, Michael Elgin upset Kenny Omega, putting Okada at the top spot in Block B. Here are the full results:

Tournament Matches
* Tama Tonga defeated Juice Robinson
* SANADA defeated Toru Yano
* EVIL defeated Minoru Suzuki
* Kazuchika Okada defeated Satoshi Kojima
* Michael Elgin defeated Kenny Omega


Non-Tournament Matches
Current Standings

Block A
Tetsuya Naito 6
Zack Sabre Jr. 6
Hiroshi Tanahashi 6
Hirooki Goto 4
Bad Luck Fale 4
Kota Ibushi 4
Tomohiro Ishii 4
Togi Makabe 4
YOSHI-HASHI 2
Yuji Nagata 0

Block B
Kazuchika Okada 8
Kenny Omega 6
EVIL 6
Minoru Suzuki 4
Michael Elgin 4
SANADA 4
Tama Tonga 4
Juice Robinson 2
Toru Yano 2
Satoshi Kojima 0

The next show is on July 29 at 5:00am ET, here is the full card:

* Tetsuya Naito vs. Tomohiro Ishii
* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. YOSHI-HASHI
* Hirooki Goto vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
* Kota Ibushi vs. Bad Luck Fale
* Togi Makabe vs. Yuji Nagata
* Ryusuke Taguchi and Juice Robinson vs. Gedo and Kazuchika Okada
* Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima vs. Chase Owens and Kenny Omega
* Taichi and Minoru Suzuki vs. Yujiro Takahashi and Tama Tonga
* Jado and Toru Yano vs. Hiromu Takahashi and EVIL
* David Finlay and Michael Elgin vs. BUSHI and SANADA

