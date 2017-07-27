Earlier today was Day 8 in the G1 Climax 27 tournament, featuring Block B. You can watch all of the upcoming shows on NJPW World for about $9 a month. In the main event, Michael Elgin upset Kenny Omega, putting Okada at the top spot in Block B. Here are the full results:

Tama Tonga defeated Juice Robinson* SANADA defeated Toru Yano EVIL defeated Minoru Suzuki* Kazuchika Okada defeated Satoshi Kojima* Michael Elgin defeated Kenny Omega

Non-Tournament Matches

Current Standings

Block A

Tetsuya Naito 6

Zack Sabre Jr. 6

Hiroshi Tanahashi 6

Hirooki Goto 4

Bad Luck Fale 4

Kota Ibushi 4

Tomohiro Ishii 4

Togi Makabe 4

YOSHI-HASHI 2

Yuji Nagata 0

Block B

Kazuchika Okada 8

Kenny Omega 6

EVIL 6

Minoru Suzuki 4

Michael Elgin 4

SANADA 4

Tama Tonga 4

Juice Robinson 2

Toru Yano 2

Satoshi Kojima 0

The next show is on July 29 at 5:00am ET, here is the full card:

* Tetsuya Naito vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. YOSHI-HASHI

* Hirooki Goto vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* Kota Ibushi vs. Bad Luck Fale

* Togi Makabe vs. Yuji Nagata

* Ryusuke Taguchi and Juice Robinson vs. Gedo and Kazuchika Okada

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima vs. Chase Owens and Kenny Omega

* Taichi and Minoru Suzuki vs. Yujiro Takahashi and Tama Tonga

* Jado and Toru Yano vs. Hiromu Takahashi and EVIL

* David Finlay and Michael Elgin vs. BUSHI and SANADA

