WWE revealed today in their second-quarter earnings report that the WWE Network averaged 1.63 million paid subscribers over the second quarter of 2017. It was an 8% increase from the second quarter of 2016. Of those subscribers, 1.158 million were from the U.S. while 410,000 were international.

According to a press release, Network revenues, which include revenue generated by WWE Network and pay-per-view, increased 6% to $54.9 million. WWE Network subscription revenue increased 7% to $49.1 million from $45.9 million in the prior year quarter based on an 8% year-over-year increase in average paid subscribers to over 1.63 million.

For the third quarter of 2017, WWE expects the average number of paid subscribers to drop to 1.54 million.

We will have more from the earnings report as well as live coverage from the earnings call shortly.

