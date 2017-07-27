- As noted, 2K today announced plans for the "Cena (Nuff) Edition of WWE 2K18" in celebration of John Cena's 15-year WWE career. Limited to 30,000 copies worldwide, the limited edition will be packed with exclusive memorabilia and digital content. The WWE 2K18 Cena (Nuff) Edition will be available exclusively for the PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system and Xbox One at participating retailers. More details on this special edition are here.

- For today only, WWE Shop has a "40% Off the Legends Sale." There is no code necessary, just use this link.

- WWE will be returning to the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado for a RAW and SmackDown TV taping double header on Monday, October 2nd and Tuesday, October 3rd, respectively. The pre-sale ends today, you can purchase tickets by clicking here using pre-sale code PEPSIVIP.

- Dean Ambrose was recently interviewed by The Fayetteville Observer while promoting last weekend's RAW live event at the Crown Coliseum. During the interview, Ambrose talked about the toll that his styles has been taking on his body. He said that he is "a very old 31 years old," and can't ever remember waking up in the morning and feeling good.

"I feel like crap," Ambrose said. "But everything is OK."

