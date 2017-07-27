Alberto El Patron's attorney, Keith McMahon, released the police case report for the altercation between Alberto El Patron and Paige at the Orlando airport earlier this month. The report lists Alberto as the victim and the weapon being "Hands/Fist/Feet."

"This last month was marked false reports by 'untrained reporters' not doing their due diligence," McMahon wrote. "Now the official report stating what actually happened.

"I would like to thank everyone that supported my clients never read into false reports posted on the internet by reporters trying to earn a buck by defaming and hurting my clients and their families, including Alberto's 3 innocent children. As you can see there was no alcohol or drugs and no arrests. NO physical harm to one another, just an argument between a couple that others exploited. Thank you to everyone who believed in them. God bless you all."

As noted, the Florida state attorney's office is still determining whether to charge Paige with battery. I asked Dutch Mantel on Wednesday if Alberto was still suspended from GFW after he was no longer considered a suspect in the incident. Mantel confirmed that El Patron is still suspended pending the conclusion of their own internal investigation.

Below is the case report:

