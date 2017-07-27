- Finn Balor was at the Tottenham Hotspurs vs. AS Roma soccer match this week at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, NJ. In the video above, Balor talks about being a big Tottentham fan. Balor also took a lot of photos at the game.

- Former WWE star John Hennigan, f.ka. John Morrison, has a role in Sharknado 5, which premieres on August 6th. Seth Rollins, Kurt Angle and Chris Jericho have appeared in previous installments of the franchise.

- As noted, 2K today announced plans for the "Cena (Nuff) Edition of WWE 2K18" in celebration of John Cena's 15-year WWE career. Limited to 30,000 copies worldwide, the limited edition will be packed with exclusive memorabilia and digital content. The WWE 2K18 Cena (Nuff) Edition will be available exclusively for the PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system and Xbox One at participating retailers. You can check out the cover and other screenshots of the game below:

2K announces a @JohnCena edition of #WWE #2K18, check out the trailer at: http://www.wrestlinginc.com/wi/news/2017/0727/628551/live-recap/ A post shared by Wrestling Inc. (@wrestlinginc) on Jul 27, 2017 at 9:56am PDT

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.